2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5

Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
Sunday, October 8, 4:05 PM ET
This is a game between two of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far this season, but for very different reasons. First, we need to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals, and what a disaster they have been so far. It sounds like Joe Burrow is going to play in this game and continue to play. I don’t think the Bengals are going to put Burrow on IR until they absolutely have to, or if they are eliminated from contention.
But Burrow could probably use some time off the field. The Bengals’ offense just doesn’t look right, and they are averaging 12.3 points per game, dead last in the NFL through four weeks. That’s not going to play well against an Arizona defense that has been playing with its collective hair on fire so far this year under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.
The Cardinals are 1-3, just like the Bengals, but I would say they are much more impressive so far this season. Arizona has Josh Dobbs operating their offense quite well at this point, and they have shown more fight in the first four weeks than I think anyone expected. They obviously ended up getting beat pretty handily by the 49ers this past weekend, but the Cardinals were competitive throughout and they are very well-coached.
Now, heading into Week 5, Joshua Dobbs seems to have found a true WR1 to get the ball to in rookie Michael Wilson. Wilson was outstanding in the Cardinals’ Week 4 loss, but they’ve obviously found another go-to target besides Marquise Brown.
I have been projecting the Bengals to find a way to get back on track for a handful of weeks, but at this point, I’m just not sure it’s going to happen. I kind of like the Cardinals in this one, even with the Bengals favored by three.
Prediction: Cardinals win 23-20