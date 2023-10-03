2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
New York Jets (1-3) @ Denver Broncos (1-3)
Sunday, October 8, 4:25 PM ET
The New York Jets almost pulled off an upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, but they fell just short and couldn’t quite make enough plays offensively. But perhaps the most shocking aspect of the Jets’ loss to the Chiefs was the play of quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was hitting throws, completing 28-of-39 passes with a pair of touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 105.2 QB rating.
It was genuinely one of the best performances we’ve seen from him in a Jets uniform, and perhaps it’s a sign of things to come. Maybe he’s turned a corner. I guess we’re fixing to find out with the Jets traveling to Denver in Week 5 for the Nathaniel Hackett Bowl.
The Broncos have given up an unbelievable amount of offense to their opponents in the last three weeks, including over 1,200 yards of offense in the last two weeks. The Broncos had better hope that players like Justin Simmons and K’Waun Williams are available in Week 6, even against a Jets offense that has struggled some, because they need all the help they can get.
The Broncos made Sam Howell, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields look like they should be on the Mount Rushmore of all-time great quarterbacks. They simply aren’t doing anything well enough defensively. Offensively, however, the Broncos have been worlds better than they were a season ago. Russell Wilson, in particular, has been outstanding.
Wilson has nine touchdown passes in four games this season, and only Kirk Cousins (11) has more. I think the Broncos can find a way to build on their big comeback win against the Bears in Week 4 and get a much-needed win at home against the Jets here.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-21