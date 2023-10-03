2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
Sunday, October 8, 4:25 PM ET
The Kansas City Chiefs lost the season opener, but they find themselves having won three straight games heading into their road trip to Minnesota to face off against a struggling Vikings team that just won its first game of the season. The Chiefs struggled a little bit with the Jets on Sunday night and that was perhaps to be expected, at least a little bit.
Robert Saleh’s defense gives even the best offenses in the league fits.
The Chiefs found a way to win with their running game kind of leading the charge against the Jets. Isiah Pacheco made some huge plays and Kansas City was able to do just enough to beat the Jets by three. But their explosive passing attack is likely going to need to make more appearances against the Vikings, who are capable of scoring at will.
Don’t let the 1-3 record fool you – the Vikings can light up the scoreboard, and the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have anyone (nor does any team, really) that can hang consistently with Justin Jefferson.
Minnesota is no longer in desperation mode with a win under their belt, but they are going to be in a really tough spot if they can’t find a way to beat the defending champs at home in Week 5. The problem is, even if Kansas City’s offense is struggling a little bit, they seem to have a legitimate top five defense this season. The return of Chris Jones has been so crucial for Kansas City, to no one’s surprise, and the Vikings – who have struggled on the interior offensive line – will have their hands full there.
After grinding out a tough win against the Jets, I think the Chiefs find a way to beat the Vikings by at least a touchdown.
Prediction: Chiefs win 33-23