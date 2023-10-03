2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
Sunday, October 8, 8:20 PM ET
Here it is, the NFL’s game of the week. The San Francisco 49ers are such a well-oiled machine at this point, and the Cowboys’ shocking loss in Week 3 to the Arizona Cardinals is the only thing standing between this matchup being a battle between two teams that have virtually dominated every game they’ve played in this year. The Cowboys are fresh off of yet another blowout win in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, and they are getting it done in every phase of the game. It’s going to be fascinating to see how Dallas’s defense is able to hold up against the unreal playmakers the San Francisco 49ers boast.
The 49ers have it all. They have speed, they dominate on the offensive line, they have depth, they can make big plays downfield, they make big plays after the catch, and they have been dominant on defense. For my money, the 49ers have the most well-constructed roster in the entire NFL right now and they are averaging nearly a 20-point victory every single week.
The consistency has been impressive. They have scored 30-plus points in every single game this year. They allowed 20 points only once, and it came against the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 2.
The 49ers and Cowboys are such an interesting matchup right now but it’s going to be up to the Dallas pass rush to create havoc in this game. They need to get Brock Purdy out of rhythm, or force him to make plays off-script. I don’t know if there’s really any “stopping” the 49ers’ offense, but if you can cause Purdy to make some mistakes, you get those extra opportunities for your offense and give yourself a chance.
I don’t want to sell Dallas short in this game. They have the no. 1 defense in the NFL right now. I’m just not sure they can hang with the 49ers on the road without a more dynamic passing attack.
Prediction: 49ers win 31-24