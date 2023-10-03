2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) @ Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Sunday, October 8, 9:30 AM ET (London)
If this has ever happened before, someone is going to have to correct me. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the Jaguars – or any other NFL team, for that matter – play two straight games overseas. The Jaguars have sort of made London their home away from home in recent years but this is technically a “road” game for them. The way the NFL organized it is very odd.
How can this be a “home” game for the Bills when the Jaguars are the resident team in London, and they were just there the week before? It seems like a massive competitive advantage for the Jaguars to have already been in London for a week, and for the Bills to have a home game against a quality AFC opponent taken away from them.
But I digress.
The Jaguars and Bills both won in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, and they both got impressive showings from their defense. Buffalo’s defense managed to slow down a Miami offense which scored 70 points the week prior. The Jaguars’ defense got a touchdown on a pick-six off of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder.
Buffalo might be getting pass rusher Von Miller back for this game as well, as Miller is eligible to come off of IR.
Regardless, the biggest storyline in this game will obviously be the quarterback matchup of Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen, two of the bright young stars at the position in today’s NFL. We saw Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense firing on all cylinders last week against the Dolphins, and I think they’re going to keep things rolling in London.
The biggest question I have is how badly affected the Bills will be with the Jaguars having the advantage of an entire extra week in London.
Prediction: Bills win 31-23