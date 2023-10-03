2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Tennessee Titans (2-2) @ Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
Sunday, October 8, 1:00 PM ET
Are we going to see Jonathan Taylor this week for the Indianapolis Colts? That would be fascinating given the team’s current state, and Taylor will contractually be obligated to play in the game. Maybe he can catch some of the good vibes right now with the Colts, who have been one of the more exciting 2-2 teams in the NFL so far this season.
Rooke quarterback Anthony Richardson has the Colts playing really well offensively, or at least, they are fun to watch on that side of the ball with him out there on the field. Richardson is one of the most dynamic players at the quarterback position in the NFL right now, and the potential addition of Jonathan Taylor is really exciting.
But Taylor obviously has to want to be out there. And the Colts obviously stand a much better chance of getting a divisional win at home with Taylor in the lineup than without him.
The Titans, meanwhile, are once again such a difficult team to figure out. They are coming off of a win against the Cincinnati Bengals this past week, but what are we supposed to make of that? It looks like the ghost of the Bengals out there this season and I don’t think anyone is really willing to stake their reputation on making definitive statements about the Titans right now.
With that being said, this game feels like a bit of a toss-up. We could see Mike Vrabel’s defense make life difficult for a rookie quarterback, or we could see Anthony Richardson join forces with Jonathan Taylor to push the Colts to 3-2.
Prediction: Colts win 27-22