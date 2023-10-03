2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
New York Giants (1-3) @ Miami Dolphins (3-1)
Sunday, October 8, 1:00 PM ET
The NFL is crazy, isn’t it?
The Miami Dolphins scored a whopping 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. They came out against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and allowed 48 points in a loss. You just never know what you’re going to get week-to-week in this league, do you?
The Dolphins are still one of the best teams in the NFL. A little butt-kicking courtesy of the Buffalo Bills isn’t going to sway my opinion of the Dolphins this season, especially not with a home matchup coming up against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, this is one of those NFL picks that I almost feel overly certain about.
I feel like the Giants don’t stand a chance against the Dolphins in this one, going on the road, playing against one of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL. If this game gets to a shootout, I don’t think the Giants can keep up. Even if this game ends up being a defensive battle, I think the Dolphins simply have too much offensive firepower.
We have seen so many weapons emerge for the Dolphins this season, whether we’re talking about rookie running back Devon Achane or the resurgence of Raheem Mostert. The passing game for Miami has so many weapons and so much speed for teams to have to deal with.
I think you almost have to pencil in the Giants for a loss in this one. I don’t think they’re giving up 70 points, but if they turn the ball over early in this game, we’ve seen how games can get out of hand for this New York team already in 2023.
Prediction: Dolphins win 33-16