2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Baltimore Ravens (3-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
Sunday, October 8, 1:00 PM ET
The Baltimore Ravens will have done something pretty impressive by the end of this game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. By the end of this game, win or lose, they will be done with divisional road games in 2023. So there’s at least that. The Ravens have already gone on the road and beaten the Bengals. They went on the road and beat the Browns.
Can they complete the AFC North tri fecta and go on the road and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers?
With the way the Ravens defense has been playing so far this season, I don’t see why not. Especially with the way the Steelers’ offense has been sputtering this year, and the passing game has been particularly atrocious. Somehow, their 737 passing yards in four games doesn’t rank dead last in the NFL.
The Ravens’ pass defense has been pretty great so far this season as well, and Baltimore will have a chance to feast in Week 5 against yet another divisional opponent. Lamar Jackson will present the Steelers with their most difficult task yet. He’s got eight total touchdowns through four games and is completing over 74 percent of his passes.
If anyone can do it, I guess it would be TJ Watt, right? He has six sacks and 13 QB hits in the Steelers’ first four games. But I just don’t know if Pittsburgh can hang with the Ravens the way they’re rolling right now.
Prediction: Ravens win 22-13