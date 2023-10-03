2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) @ Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
Sunday, October 8, 4:05 PM ET
We really can’t get a good beat on the Los Angeles Rams right now. The Rams, at times, have looked like they are back to playoff contending form. At other times, they look like a really young team missing a couple of pieces. What are we going to see when they come home to face off against the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5?
I will say, the Eagles look a little bit more vulnerable than anyone probably expected coming into this season. They just got taken to the wire in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders and they’ve had some close calls besides that in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and then Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Don’t get me wrong – the Eagles are still a great team and a potent offense capable of going off at any moment, but do they have what it takes to keep up with a Rams offense that has also been quite explosive this season?
We know they have the pass rush to get the job done, which could be the biggest key in this game going in Philadelphia’s favor. The Rams need to protect Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a hip injury after their Week 4 win against the Colts. He’ll play against the Eagles, but how many hits will he be able to take?
He’ll have to get the ball out quickly to rookie sensation Puka Nacua, and the Eagles will not only have to deal with the star rookie, but also the return of Cooper Kupp to the Rams’ offense.
I like the Rams to pull off the upset at home and remind everyone that they are contenders in the NFC.
Prediction: Rams win 34-31