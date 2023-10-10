2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Another week of NFL picks and score predictions has gone by, and once again, the NFL proved it is unpredictable at best. Although part of making NFL picks and predictions is taking risks. We predicted the Commanders to beat the Bears at home last week, and the Bears ended up winning by 20, but we predicted the Dolphins and Giants game almost down to the score, missing by just two points.
You take some risks, and you might get lucky week to week. Unfortunately, part of taking risks means risking egg on your face, and that's a bit what Week 5 of the NFL season was for these picks. But we can rebound in Week 6.
Let's jump into another fun week of NFL picks and score predictions, hoping to do better than we did in Week 5.
2023 NFL picks and predictions for Week 6 games
Week 6 byes: Packers, Steelers
Denver Broncos (1-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to cement themselves as a force to be reckoned with after a blip on the radar back in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City is back at home on a short week this week after dismantling the Minnesota Vikings, and what reason have the Denver Broncos given us to believe, in any sort of way, that they are going to end one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history?
The Broncos have not beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in eight years, ironically their last win against Kansas City coming on a Thursday night road matchup. Crazy things have happened in the NFL this season, but I wouldn't be staking my money or reputation on the Broncos coming up with an upset here.
The Broncos have never beaten Patrick Mahomes. They are fresh off of losing to the ghosts of their recent (dreadful) past, having dropped games against Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Vic Fangio and the Dolphins, as well as Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.
Hopefully, the Broncos don't let themselves get embarrassed (again) on National TV.
Prediction: Chiefs win 30-20