2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season
Arizona Cardinals (1-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Sunday, 4:25 PM ET
The Los Angeles Rams were on pace to put up 28 points against the Philadelphia Eagles this past week, but their offense completely stalled out in the second half. And by stalled out, I mean they were shut out.
The Rams didn't score a single time in the second half against Philly despite the return of Cooper Kupp in this game, giving us our first look at the LA Rams offense with both Kupp and breakout rookie star Puka Nacua. The emergence of Nacua this season has been remarkable to witness, but seeing both he and Kupp together was a lot of fun.
And it should give the Rams some hope that they have the offensive firepower to stay in the mix most of this season. Even at 2-3, I feel like this Rams team is better than their record indicates, or at least more dangerous.
The Arizona Cardinals are another team that feels more dangerous than their record. They are 1-4 this season but they have given teams some fits, and they have some skill players playing really well right now, too. Namely, Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, and Marquise Brown have made some big plays in the last handful of weeks.
Although this matchup isn't getting flexed into Sunday Night Football, I think it's an underrated and fun matchup to watch this week with plenty of exciting young talent offensively.
Prediction: Rams win 26-20