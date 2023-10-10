2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) @ New York Jets (2-3)
Sunday, 4:25 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 this season, which is obviously impressive. They are a great team and will be a factor all throughout the playoffs. With that being said, doesn't it feel like they are laboring much more this year to get to that 5-0 record than we saw from them last year? It feels like the Eagles are perhaps on the cusp of getting upset at some point, I'm just not sure it's going to be in this game.
Although I won't go to the lengths that Rodney Harrison of NBC Sports did, I will say that I don't think the Jets, even playing at home, can beat the Eagles with Zach Wilson at the QB position. The Eagles are not the Denver Broncos, and although Breece Hall is capable of having a big game against anyone, I don't think the path to victory against the Eagles is the same as it was this past weekend in Denver.
The Jets have been much better after Aaron Rodgers' injury than most expected. To win that season-opener after Rodgers went down was admirable, but this is a team that just took its first offensive snap with a lead on the scoreboard in Week 5. They have been all kinds of bad at points this season.
Beating the Broncos, getting revenge for Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett -- that was the Jets' Super Bowl up to this point. It will take a Herculean effort to beat the Eagles unless they can force a bunch of mistakes by Philly's offense and create three or four turnovers.
I think the Eagles are going to improve to 6-0, and so does Vegas (Eagles are -6.5 favorites).
Prediction: Eagles win 30-16