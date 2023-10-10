2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Detroit Lions (4-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Sunday, 4:25 PM ET
One of the sneakiest and best matchups of the NFL Week 6 slate is happening in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers are a surprising 3-1 so far this season and coming off their bye week to face off against the 4-1 Detroit Lions.
The Buccaneers have turned out to be the perfect landing spot so far for former no. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is doing what he needs to do -- get the ball to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
And it's working.
The only loss the Buccaneers have suffered this season was against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. They now face their toughest task since that game with a matchup against a Detroit team that has just been crushing folks most of the season. And they are getting it done in a variety of ways.
The Lions can beat you with their running game, their passing game, their defense -- it doesn't matter. Their only loss so far this season came in overtime in a tough one against Seattle. They have scored 31 or more points in three of their last four games. There's a healthy level of respect for the Bucs from the oddsmakers right now -- the Lions are only favored by three in this one. It's going to be fascinating to see just what type of team the Bucs are coming off of a bye, playing at home, and taking on one of the most balanced and explosive offenses in the league.
If I'm putting money on this one, I'm taking Detroit, but don't be surprised if the Bucs do something here. This is their Creamsicle jersey game, though. How can they lose in those bad boys?
Prediction: Lions win 31-24