2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season
New York Giants (1-4) @ Buffalo Bills (3-2)
Sunday, 8:20 PM ET
Unfortunately for the rest of America, we have to be subject to yet another nationally televised New York Giants game.
I got emails during the preseason from Giants fans who were upset at me for my assessment of Daniel Jones after last season, and the Giants as a whole. I liked some of the moves the Giants made in the 2023 offseason, but I couldn't fathom why they paid Jones the type of money they did. As it turns out, it was probably a mistake. The Giants look like one of the more incompetent teams in the NFL right now, and they look like I was right about most of last season: They were lucky to get where they got.
Don't get me wrong -- winning doesn't often happen by accident in the NFL. But the Giants were lucky last year. And the ball don't lie.
They now have to travel to Buffalo to take on a Jekyll & Hyde Bills team. This Bills team beats the tar out of the Dolphins two weekends ago and then they go to London and get beat by the Jaguars. What am I supposed to expect out of these guys?
I think for this matchup, even as familiar as Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are with the Bills organization, you can expect Buffalo to come back to the US and take out their frustration on a bad Giants team. At 14.5-point favorites, the Bills are expected to give us the biggest blowout of the week by the oddsmakers.
Prediction: Bills win 34-19