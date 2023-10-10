2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season
Dallas Cowboys (3-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Monday, 8:15 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys head to Los Angeles after their trip to Santa Clara ended in crushing defeat this past week. The Cowboys, who spend training camp every year in California, are no strangers to the state, and they are no strangers to Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who left Dallas during the offseason.
Moore and the Chargers offense won't have one of their biggest weapons for this game (Mike Williams, out for the season) but they have Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and rookie Quentin Johnston picking up the slack in the passing game while the running game eagerly awaits the return of Austin Ekeler.
Which could be this week against the Cowboys. Lucky for Dallas, right?
Austin Ekeler is a handful to have to defend, and the Chargers' offense is good even without him. But they are dynamic when he plays and there's no question that Dallas struggled against a team with too many ways to win offensively this past week when they faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys got blown out of Levi's Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The game that was supposed to be the matchup of the week turned out to be one of the most lopsided games of the week.
Dallas will have to bounce back, and the way they are going to do it is getting pressure on Justin Herbert early and often. FanDuel actually likes the Cowboys as road favorites in this one by a field goal, but with the way they played against the 49ers and the Chargers coming off of a bye?
I might swing six points the other way.
Prediction: Chargers win 27-24