2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Minnesota Vikings (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (1-4)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
Are the Chicago Bears...back?
Who's winnin' in a 100-yard dash -- Justin Fields, or prime Mike Ditka? With Justin Fields getting a 10-yard head start...
Definitely prime Ditka.
Hopefully that vintage Saturday Night Live reference landed. If not, oh well. Justin Fields has been outstanding the last two games for the Bears, throwing for well over 600 passing yards and eight passing TDs. He had three touchdown passes in the first three weeks combined, and he's more than tripled his total in the last two weeks.
Needless to say, Justin Fields and DJ Moore have caught some fire together, and Moore is having huge success as his target share ramps up. He has over 100 yards receiving in three of the Bears' last four games.
This game will not be short on quality receiver play as the Vikings boast arguably the league's best in Justin Jefferson. But the Vikings are 1-4 already this season after losing just four games all of last year. Was the 2022 season. mirage? I tend to think it was, at least a little bit. The Vikings won so many one-score games last year, more than you typically see, and they've been struggling this season.
Can they go on the road and beat the Bears? With the way Chicago's defense has played most of the season, absolutely. FanDuel likes the Vikings by three on the road in this game. I am kind of buying this Bears offensive burst recently, especially after they put up 40 points on a Commanders defense whose front really gives teams fits.
I might take the Bears here in a slight upset.
Prediction: Bears win 30-27