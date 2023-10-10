2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Washington Commanders (2-3) @ Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
This is one of those games that you don't really love from an NFL picks perspective. The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have been two of the more unpredictable teams in the NFL so far this season. After scoring a combined 13 points against the Lions and Jaguars, the Falcons managed to get back on track this week against the Houston Texans and get a much-needed win.
Atlanta has big-time playmakers offensively, but they are also dealing with the growing pains of young QB Desmond Ridder. Ridder has been good enough for the Falcons to have a winning record through five games, and the Falcons have one of the top 10 scoring defenses in the league right now.
That is underrated for a young QB to have as part of his growing process, but rookie Bijan Robinson has also been phenomenal for Atlanta.
The Washington Commanders have put forth some really explosive offensive outputs this season, but they have also put up some total duds. Last Thursday, they had a home game against the Chicago Bears and they got just absolutely whacked to the tune of 40-20.
The Falcons are favored in this one by 2.5. This game features two quarterbacks who were supposed to go much higher than they did in the 2022 NFL Draft. I like the way Atlanta's defense has stepped up for coordinator Ryan Nielsen, and I think that unit will give tham an edge in this one.
Prediction: Falcons win 23-19