2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks (3-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
The Seattle Seahawks make their return from an early bye week at perhaps the worst possible time. Although you love teams coming off of bye weeks because they are fresh, you hate this so much for Seattle.
They are a West-Coast team traveling to Cincinnati. They not only have to travel east, but the Seahawks have to play in the 1:00 PM ET window against a Bengals team that may have just had its "get right" game this year.
We've been waiting for it, and it might have finally happened against another NFC West opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday.
The Bengals' explosive offense was back. Ja'Marr Chase wasn't angry after the game. As a matter of fact, he probably couldn't have been happier after scoring three touchdowns and getting 19 targets.
This game should honestly be pretty good. I don't know if the Bengals are back back, or if we should be expecting more of the struggles we saw from them in Weeks 1-4. From an NFL picks perspective, I just generally don't like West-Coast teams coming east and playing in that early slot. I'm going to ride this Bengals wave for another week.
Prediction: Bengals win 27-24