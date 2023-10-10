2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
San Francisco 49ers (5-0) @ Cleveland Browns (2-2)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
I just said that I don't like West Coast teams coming into the 1:00 ET window, but I just don't know if that's really going to matter at all for the San Francisco 49ers. They don't seem to have any real roster weaknesses right now. They are the most well-oiled machine in the NFL, and the only thing that might be able to slow them down a little bit right now is, well, Myles Garrett and arguably the top defense in the NFL right now.
The Browns are certainly hoping so.
But Deshaun Watson's status for this game is still a bit up in the air, even after the Browns' bye week. You can tell the oddsmakers have a lot of respect for the Cleveland defense and the dominance they have shown at times this season, because the 49ers are favored by just 4.5 points on the opening line.
And this is a team that just blew out Dallas -- statistically the no. 1 scoring defense heading into the week -- by the score of 42-10.
I think there are a lot of factors going the Browns' way here, especially if Watson can return to the lineup. I'm just not sure that even the best defense in the NFL can keep up with this 49ers team, which is not only dynamic offensively, but dominant defensively.
This could end up being hard-fought, at least for three quarters, but I see the 49ers pulling away.
Prediction: 49ers win 28-17