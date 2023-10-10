2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
Carolina Panthers (0-5) @ Miami Dolphins (4-1)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
The unfortunate reality for the Carolina Panthers this week is that they are likely getting absolutely wrecked. The Panthers are 0-5, and their reality right now is that they are sending the no. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. We'll see how much that changes over the course of the next 13 weeks, but they are staring 0-6 directly in the face.
The good news for the Panthers is that anything can happen on any given Sunday, right? They haven't lost this game until the game has been played, and weirder things have happened. As 14-point home favorites, the Miami Dolphins have the second-biggest point spread of the week. Oddsmakers aren't expecting much of anything in the way of competitiveness in this game, and for good reason.
The Dolphins have the most explosive and dynamic offense in the entire NFL. They have a defense that can put heat on the quarterback. We've seen the Dolphins lose once this season, but I don't think Carolina has the firepower to pull off that kind of upset.
Miami just has too many weapons offensively. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lead the charge, but the duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane out of the backfield has been incredible in recent weeks. The Dolphins, collectively, average 36.2 points per game (best in the NFL) and 514 yards (best in the NFL) every single week.
So maybe predicting the Panthers to hang in there by 14 is actually just generous.
Prediction: Dolphins win 42-20