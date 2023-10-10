2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season
Indianapolis Colts (3-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
This could have been the game of the week, and it still might end up being exactly that.
The Indianapolis Colts are going to be without rookie QB Anthony Richardson for quite some time after a shoulder injury knocked him out of Sunday's game. With that being said, the Colts have proven resilient with Gardner Minshew running the show offensively and the return of Jonathan Taylor to the lineup couldn't have been more timely from a competitive standpoint.
But while Jonathan Taylor has been making headlines, it's Zack Moss who has been out there making plays. Going into Week 5 action, there were only a few running backs in the NFL that were averaging 20 carries per game, and Moss was one of them. He had 23 totes again on Sunday against the Titans, and wow, did he impress. Moss ended up with nearly 200 yards from scrimmage -- 165 rushing, 30 receiving -- and a pair of touchdowns as the Colts beat another AFC South opponent (the Titans) to get to 3-2.
The Jaguars are also 3-2 and are favored in this game by 4.5 points after winning two games in London, including Sunday's impressive win over the Buffalo Bills. Just like the Colts got a big performance out of Zack Moss, it was the Jaguars who got a big game from running back Travis Etienne. Etienne ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, adding 48 yards on four catches as well.
After playing well in their home away from home, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Jaguars -- in a true homecoming -- give their fans reason to be excited by winning a big divisional matchup.
Prediction: Jaguars win 27-22