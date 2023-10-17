2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Green Bay Packers (2-3) @ Denver Broncos (1-5)
Sunday, October 22, 4:25 PM ET
In this rematch of Super Bowl 32, we find the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in very interesting situations.
The Packers have seen some highs and lows from Jordan Love this season, but way too many lows. They are 2-3 and could easily be worse than that. For Love, the Denver Broncos present an opportunity to "get right" especially coming off of a bye week. The Broncos have had one of the worst defenses in the league this season, and Green Bay could definitely use a get-right game in Week 7. They've only reached 20 points one time since Week 2.
The Denver Broncos are returning home after losing in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. It was the Broncos' best defensive performance of the season, holding Kansas City to 19 points, but they still suffered an 11-point loss. The Broncos cannot get a complete game to save their football lives these days.
When the offense plays well, the defense lets the team down. When the defense played well, the offense couldn't throw the ball whatsoever and struggled to score even one time. Green Bay has the type of defensive front that could cause Denver's offense to struggle again, but can Denver's defense build off of a big week against Kansas City, where they held Patrick Mahomes to just 4-of-13 on 3rd down?
This will be the first regular season game I'm attending in person in 11 years. I'm expecting the Broncos to come away victorious.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-20