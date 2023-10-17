2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Miami Dolphins (5-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
Sunday, October 22, 8:20 PM ET
Here it is, the NFL's game of the week. The reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles have finally been bested after really stumbling to 5-0 in the first place (if that's even possible). The Miami Dolphins have had one bump in the road, but they also have the best offense in the NFL putting up absolutely unreal numbers right now.
The Philadelphia fan base is going to be going nuts for this game, which could legitimately be a Super Bowl preview. And this is a rare instance where I feel like the Eagles, playing at home, might be at a pretty serious disadvantage.
Philadelphia finally lost its first game of the year on Sunday, a rather shocking loss on the road against the New York Jets. Robert Saleh's defense held the Eagles to just 14 points, and I'm sure we'll see Vic Fangio do its best to replicate that type of performance anywhere possible.
At 52.5 points, this game is expected to be the highest-scoring of the week, and for good reason. The speed of the Miami Dolphins, the execution they have shown offensively this season -- it all looks like it could be way too much for most NFL teams to deal with. Although I have a very healthy respect for the quality of football the Philadelphia Eagles are capable of playing, I just haven't seen a ton of that this season.
On the other side, we have seen a ton of that from Miami. I'm taking the Dolphins on the road, I'm taking the over, and I am getting my popcorn ready for this one.
Prediction: Dolphins win 31-27