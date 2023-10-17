2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) @ Chicago Bears (1-5)
Sunday, October 22, 1:00 PM ET
Are the Las Vegas Raiders...kind of hot right now?
This is one of the strangest teams in the NFL to me. I don't think the Raiders are true contenders in the AFC, but they have found a way to win some tight games, albeit against poor teams. Luckily for Josh McDaniels and company, they've got another chance to go on the road and get a win against another bad team in Week 7. The Chicago Bears have been beaten up for over a year at this point, and although they got a nice win against the Commanders a couple of weeks ago, they're now facing the reality that quarterback Justin Fields could miss some time.
The Raiders have been dealing with Jimmy Garoppolo missing time already this season as well, but the Bears without Fields would have to start rookie Tyson Bagent, and with Maxx Crosby bearing down, that could get problematic rather quickly.
I think the Raiders have so many good pieces, but it's also unsurprising that they have won three games against teams with losing records and lost three games against teams with a winning record. This Raiders team lacks a true presence at QB.
If this game ends up being Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell against the Tyson Bagent-led Bears, we could be in for a real barn-burner. I'll give the edge to Las Vegas, even though I traditionally don't like teams coming from the West to play in the 1:00 ET window.
Prediction: Raiders win 20-16