2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Cleveland Browns (3-2) @ Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
Sunday, October 22, 1:00 PM ET
We need to talk about the Cleveland Browns for a moment. The defensive performance they put on against San Francisco was unreal, and thankfully for them, it wasn't an outlier either. This is the way the Browns' defense has performed most of this season so far, and even without Deshaun Watson in the game, they were able to beat arguably the best overall team in the NFL right now.
Kudos to that Browns defense for keeping the score low against San Francisco, and for PJ Walker, Amari Cooper, and the rest of the Browns offense for making the plays when they needed to. It wasn't teach tape offensively (aside from maybe Cooper), but it got the job done and the Browns are 3-2 with a much-needed win going into this week against the Colts.
With Gardner Minshew's three-interception performance against the Jaguars this past week, I can only imagine what's about to happen as he takes on this Cleveland defense, which has superstars at every level. The Browns could absolutely feast in this game in the pass rush department, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Colts struggle to get to 10 points.
The question is, how much are the Browns going to score? Are they going to struggle with turnovers in this game? Vegas is expecting a number of really low-scoring games this week, and this is another one of them. I think if this ends up being an ugly game, it bodes well for Cleveland.
Prediction: Browns win 23-13