2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Buffalo Bills (4-2) @ New England Patriots (1-5)
Sunday, October 22, 1:00 PM ET
The New England Patriots have quickly become one of the least-watchable teams in the entire NFL. I mean, their offense is so horrendous on a week-to-week basis, you almost feel bad for Mac Jones at this point. Well, you would if he wasn't taking cheap shots at guys. If you don't know what I'm talking about, look it up.
But at any rate, the Patriots are playing the Buffalo Bills at home this week, and the Bills are in a weird funk themselves. They were bad offensively in London in a loss to the Jaguars. They were bad on Sunday night in a close win over the New York Giants. Regardless, I don't think you can expect anything but the best of what we've seen from the Buffalo Bills on a week to week basis at this point.
Defensively, the Patriots have been playing without Matthew Judon, which has been problematic. I think Buffalo is in a spot to "get right" against the Patriots this week, which is a weird thing to think in the first place, much less type out. The early line has the Bills at -9 and I think you could easily see this one getting out of hand if the Bills can get something going offensively again.
The good news is, against the Giants, their defense came through. Against Mac Jones and this horrendous Patriots offense, perhaps everyone has a chance to get right.
I'm taking the Bills on the road this week.
Prediction: Bills win 27-16