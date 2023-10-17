2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Washington Commanders (3-3) @ New York Giants (1-5)
Sunday, October 22, 1:00 PM ET
I hate to say it, but every week, we have crowned a game as the "worst game of the week" on paper, and this week, the award goes to the Commanders and New York Giants. With that being said, in a handful of months, we'll all be wishing we could have any football, even bad football.
And this isn't necessarily going to be "bad" football, but it's a relatively uninteresting game unless you have fantasy football implications.
The Washington Commanders have been the definition of hot and cold, a true rollercoaster ride of a team this season. There are weeks when you watch that Commanders offense and think to yourself, wow, this team hopefully wins enough games to make the playoffs. They could be interesting.
And they could.
Washington has playmakers at both running back and receiver. They have a very good defensive front and a much-improved secondary. But week to week, it's hard to know what team is hitting the field. They looked good (for the most part) against the Falcons. Can they carry that momentum to New York to face a division foe?
The Giants are coming off of yet another loss. They'd be 0-6 right now if it weren't for a shocking comeback win against the Cardinals. I felt like the Giants' 2022 season was a bit of a mirage, but this may be the worst team in the league at this point.
I'll take the Commanders on a late field goal.
Prediction: Commanders win 22-20