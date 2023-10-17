2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Detroit Lions (5-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
Sunday, October 22, 1:00 PM ET
In case you weren't up early enough to see it on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens notched their fourth win of this young season already, beating the Tennessee Titans across the pond by a final score of 24-16. Lamar Jackson continues to not be his MVP self in terms of the numbers he's posting, but he also continues to be a major difference maker as a dual threat.
The Ravens got some ridiculous pass rush production out of their defensive front on Sunday morning, notably from players like Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney, who combined for 8 total QB hits (4 apiece) and 4.0 total sacks. In total, the Ravens had 10 QB hits and 6.0 sacks against the Titans, which is the type of pass rush productivity they are going to need in order to beat the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.
The Lions boast one of the league's best offensive lines, however, and getting pressure on Jared Goff isn't always easy to do. Not only that, but the Lions run the ball extremely well, and they are willing to go with a "death by a thousand paper cuts" strategy offensively if need be.
Detroit put the ball in Jared Goff's hands against the Bucs and came away with an impressive 20-6 victory over the weekend. Jameson Williams provided a big-play threat while Amon-Ra St. Brown almost single-handedly had the Bucs walking the plank.
I love this matchup and I think Detroit's WR play could be a huge difference in the outcome. As great as Baltimore typically is at home, I think Detroit will have them on upset alert. Betting folks like the Ravens by 3. I think this game is a coin flip.
Prediction: Ravens win 24-23