2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
Sunday, October 22, 4:05 PM ET
The Pittsburgh Steelers and their dominant defense are coming off of a bye week to face off against the Los Angeles Cooper Kupps.
In all seriousness, defending Cooper Kupp is really only something you can do on paper. Going up against him and this Rams team with him at full strength in an actual game is another story entirely. Kupp has been dominant since his return from injury, and the Rams' offense now has a number of other dynamic threats with young players like Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell stepping up in big ways.
There's a lot on TJ Watt's plate this weekend. Although he's not going to be covering those guys, he's going to be tasked with making life really hard on Matthew Stafford. Watt already has a ridiculous 8.0 sacks in five games so far this season. He's probably the premier game-wrecker in the NFL right now and I would contend he's the biggest reason the Steelers are 3-2 instead of way worse.
Pittsburgh is averaging just 15.8 points per game offensively this season and that's not going to be enough to beat the Rams at home. They are going to have to rely on some game-changing plays defensively to get the job done.
Prediction: Rams win 23-19