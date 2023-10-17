2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
Arizona Cardinals (1-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
Sunday, October 22, 4:05 PM ET
Although we've seen some fight from the Arizona Cardinals this season, nobody is really expecting much from them. I have been pleasantly surprised with a couple of different aspects of that roster, overall. First, you can't help but be impressed by what we've seen so far from Josh Dobbs. Although he was familiar with the offensive system coming in, he's developed a pretty decent chemistry with Arizona's young receivers and you're getting a good look at the players on this team despite their QB situation. Second, those young pass rushers for Arizona have stepped up.
Against Seattle on the road, however, I think we could see the Cardinals struggle quite a bit.
Seattle is coming off of a loss in Cincinnati, which wasn't entirely unexpected. It's hard for West Coast teams to travel and play in the 1:00 ET slot. But coming back home, especially after a loss, I think you'll see a renewed focus from Seattle and this will be a bounce-back game for them.
Right now, they're favored by 7.5 points in this one, and it would almost be a shocker if this one wasn't a two-score win for the Seahawks. Although we've seen some fight from the Cardinals this season, they have regressed the last three weeks with losses of 19, 14, and 17 points respectively.
I think the Seahawks will take care of business at home.
Prediction: Seahawks win 28-14