2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Houston Texans (3-3) @ Carolina Panthers (0-6)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
The two teams that had the top three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are now getting the chance to go head-to-head and both teams are coming off of a bye week. The Carolina Panthers are going to be incredibly desperate to get a win in this game, and I'll give you a little spoiler: I think they're going to get it done.
Carolina seemingly pushed all of the right buttons in the 2023 offseason. They traded up for the no. 1 overall pick. They got their franchise QB in place. They built a tremendous coaching staff that was geared toward making that young QB (Bryce Young) better. Unfortunately, the results just haven't come. Frank Reich turned play-calling duties over to Thomas Brown, who comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see what wrinkles he throws in going forward.
On the other side, Houston has played quite well under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans and the Texans got the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and ended up with CJ Stroud, who looks like he could be the NFL offensive rookie of the year.
This is going to be a tough game for Carolina to get their first win of the season, but going up against another team in a similar situation (First-year head coach, rookie quarterback) could be their shot to get things right. Vegas likes the Texans at -3.
Prediction: Panthers win 24-20