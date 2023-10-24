2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Cleveland Browns (4-2) @ Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
Sunday, October 29, 4:05 PM ET
This one is going to be really interesting. The Cleveland Browns are 4-2 and have had arguably the best defense in the entire NFL this season. The thing of it is, they have done so with a patchwork offense.
Cleveland has PJ Walker playing the majority of their snaps at the QB position these days, as head coach Kevin Stefanski made the decision to hold Deshaun Watson out for most of Cleveland's thrilling win against the Colts due to injury. He will always protect his players. Not only has Watson missed significant time, but the Browns are also without Nick Chubb, their best offensive player.
In Chubb's absence, other players have stepped up. Jerome Ford is making plays. Amari Cooper is making plays. But it's really Myles Garrett on the defensive side that has the Browns thinking about a possible AFC North title.
And it could be Myles Garrett that Geno Smith sees in his nightmares after Sunday's matchup.
The Seattle Seahawks have been winning thanks to their running game and taking care of the football. The Seahawks are winning the field position battle and while they may not be spectacular in any one area this year, they are solid across the board. Is that going to be enough to win at home against this Browns defense?
I think Cleveland has been living on the edge the last couple of weeks, and going to Seattle not going to be an easy way to keep this streak going.
Prediction: Seahawks win 22-17