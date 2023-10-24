2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) @ Denver Broncos (2-5)
Sunday, October 29, 4:25 PM
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs just played on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, but they are back at it again for their second and final matchup of the 2023 season.
In Week 6, the Chiefs really just had to turn on auto-pilot to win. The Broncos did most of the heavy lifting for them. They weren't moving the ball offensively, they were turning it over, and they did just enough bending defensively to let the Chiefs score 19 points and hold a comfortable lead most of the game.
With Kansas City winning 16 straight games against the Broncos, there's barely even any bad blood between these two teams. It's not much of a rivalry these days, and only in their wildest dreams could the Broncos think of getting off that type of schnide.
Taylor Swift will almost certainly be in a private suite to watch her beloved Travis Kelce play football in this one, and she won't be the only massive music artist with the initials "TS" to visit Empower Field lately. Travis Scott attended the Broncos' Week 7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
At some point, the Broncos' ridiculous streak against the Chiefs is going to end. The Chiefs haven't lost since the NFL kickoff game in September. Crazier things have happened in the NFL this season.
Prediction: Broncos win 26-24