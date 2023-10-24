2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
Sunday, October 29, 4:25 PM
Just when you thought you had the Baltimore Ravens figured out, right?
This Ravens team will be locked in a 13-13 tie with the Browns one week, and then ext week they are putting up 38 points on the 5-1 Detroit Lions. Are the Ravens really this dynamic offensively, or should we merely expect bursts of offense every once in a while like that?
Through seven games, it's hard to argue with the Ravens's overall results. They are 10th in the NFL in scoring so far and 1st in the NFL in points allowed. This looks like truly one of the best teams in the NFL, capable of winning any type of way they need to. Need this team to win a close defensive fight? They can do it. Need them to score 40? They can do that too.
Going on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, you are obviously looking at one of the more one-sided games of the Week 8 schedule. The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites against the Cardinals on the road, and frankly I'm not sure Arizona can keep it that close.
After looking surprisingly solid in the first few weeks of the 2023 season, the Cardinals have sort of become what most people thought they would, which is a legit contender for next year's top pick. Kyler Murray has started practicing again, which will be fascinating over the course of the rest of this season. How will he look coming off of injury? Will the Cardinals still prioritize Murray over someone like Caleb Williams?
They'll get to 1-7 after this weekend and continue to be in contention for that top pick.
Prediction: Ravens win 27-13