2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (5-2)
Sunday, October 29, 4:25 PM
Could this still be a Super Bowl preview?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't exactly looked like a Super Bowl team most of this season, but they still have 11 games -- including this one -- to get things figured out. The Bengals have a brutal task coming off of their bye week of going out to Santa Clara and trying to preserve their season. As of right now, the AFC North is loaded, and a loss against the 49ers would firmly have the Bengals on the outside looking in heading into the second half of the year.
But again, there are a lot of games yet to be played. I think Lou Anarumo's defense could match up fine with San Francisco's offense, and I think the Bengals could very well go on the road and get an upset win over this 49ers team.
We finally saw the 49ers take their first (and second) loss of the season in very surprising fashion and if Christian McCaffrey isn't able to play or play at full strength, I think the Bengals could be smelling some blood in the water.
I don't like picking against West-Coast teams hosting teams that typically play in the 1 PM ET window, but this is a game where I could see the Cincinnati defense making life very hard on Brock Purdy and the Bengals offense coming up clutch.
Prediction: Bengals win 28-23