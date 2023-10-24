2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Chicago Bears (2-5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
Sunday, October 29, 8:20 PM ET
The NFL got itself a dud for Sunday Night Football this coming week with the 2-5 Chicago Bears traveling to SoFI Stadium to take on the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers. I don't think the league would be so disappointed in this game if Justin Fields were playing, at least, but that's not the case. Although the Bears just put up 30 points against the Raiders, you sort of get the impression that this is one of the more one-sided matchups of the week.
And that's the way Vegas sees this one as well...
The Chargers are favored by 9.5 points in this game, one of a wide variety of one-sided affairs in Week 8.
The Chargers are coming off of a loss against the Chiefs, and are certainly one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL right now at 2-4. They have struggled with their fair share of injuries at this point, but you can't help but wonder if the Chargers' faith in Brandon Staley as their head coach was more like false hope.
This matchup seems pretty straightforward to me, although if the Bears are causing turnovers and running the ball like they did against the Raiders, anything is possible. I don't necessarily see that happening, and the Chargers should have plenty of room for error in this one.
Prediction: Chargers win 28-16