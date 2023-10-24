2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) @ Detroit Lions (5-2)
Monday, October 30, 8:15 PM ET
Anyone who listened to Dan Campbell's postgame press conference knows that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to get a ticked-off Detroit Lions team this coming week on Monday Night Football. Campbell's Lions were 5-1 going into a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and they got a very rude welcome to Baltimore. The Ravens spanked the Lions pretty good, embarrassed them, and gave them an opportunity to really reevaluate after a stellar 5-1 start.
Now, they return home to Detroit to take on the Raiders who were just beaten badly by the Chicago Bears. That wouldn't be overly surprising except for the fact that the Bears had rookie Tyson Bagent starting at the QB position.
To be fair, the Raiders had Brian Hoyer starting, but with the way the Raiders had been hanging tough and even winning games in recent weeks, you figured they'd be able to figure things out against a rookie QB, even without Jimmy G.
That didn't happen. Now, the Raiders are taking on a Lions team that is out for blood after getting blown out. The Lions are favored by 7.5 in this game and that might be on the low end. I think the Raiders will give them a fight, but it might only last 2-3 quarters.
Prediction: Lions win 27-13