2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) @ Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
It's been a really tough season so far for the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, they have won three games already, but they could be sitting in a much better spot. This team has a unique combination of veteran stars (albeit only a few of them) and a lot of young players, and their youth is showing a little bit lately.
The Rams' loss to the Steelers on Sunday was their third one-score loss of the season. They continue to get amazing production out of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua (8 receptions, 154 yards) but they weren't able to hold off the Steelers' offense in the 4th quarter, allowing 14 points and ultimately watching a 7-point lead turn into a 7-point loss.
Now, they have the difficult task of heading to Dallas to face the Cowboys who are coming off of a bye week. That's not the greatest situation to be in.
The Cowboys have disappointed at times this season, but for the most part, their overall roster talent has won out and they have been a relatively dominant team. Playing at home, coming off of a bye, Dallas is understandably favored by six points against a pretty underrated Rams team.
As much as I like the Rams and think they could win this game, there might be too much going in Dallas's favor.
Prediction: Cowboys win 28-23