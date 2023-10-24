2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Minnesota Vikings (3-4) @ Green Bay Packers (2-4)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
The Green Bay Packers looked early on this season like they might be one of the surprise teams with Jordan Love throwing a bunch of touchdown passes and Aaron Jones dominating in Week 1, but injuries and inconsistency from Love have really put the Packers in a difficult spot heading into this important divisional matchup in Week 8.
Green Bay is coming off of a tough loss to the Denver Broncos where, especially in the second half, it felt like the ball was really bouncing their way. Green Bay got a touchdown on a play that Gene Steratore determined should have been an interception for Pat Surtain. They got another touchdown on a ball that bounced right off of Romeo Doubs's hands and into the waiting arms of rookie Jayden Reed.
Despite all of that, the Packers still lost to the Denver Broncos on the road and dropped to 2-4, which is a bit more in line with where people expected them to be. It's always a tough matchup for both the Packers and Vikings when they are facing off against each other, and you can expect much of the same in Week 8.
I'm not overly high on the Vikings right now, or the Packers for that matter, and this game is really a coin flip. I think the first team to 23 points wins this one.
Prediction: Vikings win 23-20