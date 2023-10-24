2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Atlanta Falcons (4-3) @ Tennessee Titans (2-4)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
The apprentice Arthur Smith tavels to Tennessee to take on his former master Mike Vrabel in Tennessee with the Titans coming off of a bye week. The Titans are one of the most well-coached teams under Vrabel, and their defense is going to give Desmond Ridder fits, but the question I'm grappling with in this game is how Ridder goes on the road and beats that tough Titans defense when Vrabel has had so much time to prepare.
The Titans are about the least "pickable" team in the league this year. Ryan Tannehill is hurt, and just when you think you've figured out the Titans, they come out and shock you a little bit. You might look at the Titans' record of 2-4 and think they've got no shot at beating a 4-3 team at home, but the Falcons have been in some really tight games and Desmond Ridder hasn't exactly been lighting folks up.
Oddsmakers don't really know where to go with this one either. The Falcons are 1.5-point favorites in this matchup and I can't say I'm sitting here confident either way. I think Vrabel is going to have his team ready to go coming out of the bye, and I think the Titans' defense will put the clamps on Arthur Smith's offense.
Prediction: Titans win 20-16