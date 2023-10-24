2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
New Orleans Saints (3-4) @ Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
You think making NFL picks and predictions is easy? Try picking games like this. There are some projected blowouts on the Week 8 slate of games, but then there are games like this where both the Saints and Colts showed some really nice things offensively in Week 7, but to no avail. Gardner Minshew, in particular, was absolutely balling for the Colts against the top-ranked Browns defense, even though Cleveland was able to force a number of turnovers against him.
And it's that very volatility with Minshew that gives me pause against a team like New Orleans, even with the Colts playing at home. Minshew had over 300 yards passing against the Browns, a pair of passing touchdowns, and a pair of rushing touchdowns, and still managed to also have three fumbles and an interception.
Minshew giveth, Minshew taketh...
The Saints offense didn't get things going until it was a little too late against the Jaguars. Their offensive explosion late on TNF was encouraging, however, and perhaps our first real sign that Derek Carr and his new teammates might be gelling.
Can the Saints find a way to go on the road and get back to .500? It's hard to bet against the Colts if Minshew can find a way to cut down the turnovers...
Prediction: Colts win 29-27