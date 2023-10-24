2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
New England Patriots (2-5) @ Miami Dolphins (5-2)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins played in two of the more shocking games of the Week 7 slate, and both teams went in different directions than most people were thinking.
The Patriots, with one of the worst offenses in the NFL, shocked the NFL world with a great win against their division rival Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones and Mike Gesicki hooked up for a touchdown in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, and the Pats sent Bills fans home absolutely fuming.
But can the Patriots keep their offensive success going against Miami? It looks like the Dolphins might be a bit susceptible right now defensively, but they are obviously so dynamic offensively. There's just something funky about this matchup to me. The Dolphins are playing at home, and the Patriots have been mostly bad this season.
But when the Patriots win a game like we saw them do against the Bills on Sunday afternoon, it makes you stop and think, at least. Can they go for a second straight upset against a divisional opponent?
Miami showed they have a vulnerable side, although they were playing against a really good Eagles team on the road. I don't think the Patriots have anyone quite like AJ Brown to dictate this matchup against the Miami defense. Going on the safe side, I think the Dolphins bounce back, but the Patriots are making me sweat a little bit.
Prediction: Dolphins win 31-21