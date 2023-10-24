2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
New York Jets (3-3) @ New York Giants (2-5)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
This is a tough game to pick, a true flip of the coin. Maybe you want to be smart and pick the home team.
Oh wait...
The New York Giants wore their throwback uniforms on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and got themselves a rare 14-7 victory. Typically that score is reserved for the end of the first or second quarter, but the Giants will take them any way they can get them this season. They have to take on a New York Jets team that is playing with great confidence right now, especially defensively, and they are coming off of a bye.
Although the Giants are listed as the home team in this one, obviously the Jets aren't going to have any sort of disadvantage, because, well...they're playing at home.
I can't help but think this is going to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the week. The Jets are fine winning ugly as long as they keep winning, and even without Aaron Rodgers, they've gotten to 3-3.
I'm guessing Robert Saleh will have his defense ready to go for this game, but man...you could really see this game going either way, right? There's no guarantee the Jets are going to continue to get mistake-free football out of Zach Wilson.
Prediction: Jets win 16-13