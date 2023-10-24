2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't always the prettiest team in the NFL, but they keep on winning. The Pittsburgh Steelers can say the same, but they have their own specific brand of "not winning pretty".
This should be one of the most interesting games on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Jaguars are obviously one of the NFL's most talented young teams. They have great coaching, they are finding ways to win, and they have playmakers offensively.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is a team that is known best for its suffocating defense. The offense does its part when it needs to, and Pittsburgh is a surprising 4-2 early this season despite ranking 26th in the league so far this season in scoring. They are going to need to score above their season average of 17 points per game in order to beat Jacksonville, in all likelihood, but then again, you never know how TJ Watt is going to take over a game.
The guy comes screaming off the edge, he makes plays in coverage, and he just flat out wrecks offensive gameplans. The Jaguars flirted with disaster last week a little bit with a narrow victory over New Orleans, who made a furious comeback late in the game. I think in this matchup, with the Steelers playing at home, you've got to think that defense is going to come through in a big way.
The early line has the Jaguars at 1.5-point favorites, but I kind of like the Steelers at home here.
Prediction: Steelers win 23-19