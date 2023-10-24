2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (3-4)
Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET
You've got to tip your cap to the Philadelphia Eagles, who notched one of the biggest Ws of the entire 2023 season in Week 7. I mean, did you see those Kelly green uniforms? Goodness sakes.
Oh yeah, the win against the Dolphins was pretty impressive, as well.
In all seriousness, the Eagles have been one of the really tough teams to figure out this season. They haven't played "great" but they are 6-1 and that's no accident. Well, they played "great" against the Miami Dolphins. It was one of the most impressive performances of the week.
As has been the case with a number of matchups on the Week 8 schedule, the oddsmakers see this game as being a blowout, even with the Eagles playing on the road. Commanders fans are calling for Ron Rivera's head at this point and things are not nearly as sunny in DC as they are in Philly.
This is a matchup between two NFL teams, so the Commanders deserve their due respect, but you just feel like if the Eagles even play half as well against the Commanders as they did against Miami, they can probably win by two scores. You can't discount the possibility that the Commanders get up for this game, but I'm not placing any bets on it.
Prediction: Eagles win 33-17