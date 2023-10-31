2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Indianapolis Colts (3-5) @ Carolina Panthers (1-6)
Sunday, November 5, 4:05 PM ET
The Carolina Panthers did it. They had to scratch and claw their way to a victory after seven games, but they finally did it. Bryce Young couldn't hold back smiles on the sideline as the Panthers beat the Houston Texans for their first win of the season, but the question is, can they keep that going with the Colts coming to town?
This is a really odd game for the NFL to have in the afternoon slate, but whatever works for them, I guess.
Like I said, the Panthers had to scratch and claw their way to a win in Week 8, and it wasn't pretty. It doesn't always have to be, either, but it doesn't exactly inspire you to take them straight up in NFL picks for Week 9.
What's really intriguing about this game is the over-under. The Colts are three-point road favorites, and the over-under is set to a pretty high 44.5 points. Could the oddsmakers be expecting a little bit of a shootout in Carolina this weekend?
Will getting his first win as an NFL starter open the floodgates for the 1st overall pick in this year's draft, or will it be Gardner Minshew Mania?
The Colts' offense has been playing well all year under new head coach Shane Steichen, regardless of who is playing QB. The Colts also have Jonathan Taylor going now, and he and Zack Moss are a tough 1-2 punch for teams to deal with. I think I like the Colts on the road in this one.
Prediction: Colts win 27-21