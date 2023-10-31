2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Dallas Cowboys (5-2) @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
Sunday, November 5, 4:25 PM ET
There are a few contenders for this discinction, but this game might be the best of the week across the entire NFL. It promises to be an incredible day for football fans, literally from start to finish with the Chiefs and Dolphins kicking things off at 9:30 AM and the Bengals and Bills closing it out at 8:20 PM.
In the afternoon slate, fans are getting treated to a premium matchup between two NFC teams in Dallas and Philadelphia who are both looking like Super Bowl contenders early on this season.
The Cowboys have lost a couple of games, but for the most part, it feels like this team has been absolutely wrecking most of the teams getting in their path. They were up 33-3 at one point this past weekend against the Rams before coasting to a victory. Of the Cowboys' five wins this season, four have been by 20 points or more. That's kind of crazy.
The Eagles haven't been winning pretty every single week, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. They have the best record in the NFL right now at 7-1, and they have been playing some of their best overall football lately with reinforcements coming to the secondary in the fom of safety Kevin Byard, recently acquired in a trade with the Titans.
What can we expect in this game? Are we going to see the Dallas team that has been blowing teams out or the one that got wrecked by the 49ers a few weeks back?
I think the smart bet in this game is the home team, but don't be shocked if Dallas shows out, either.
Prediction: Eagles win 31-27