2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) @ New York Jets (4-3)
Monday, November 6, 8:15 PM ET
The New York Jets just continue to somehow find ways to win games. It's pretty remarkable, really. The Jets have one of the best pass defenses in football, and they have forced 13 turnovers in their first seven games, the 4th-best mark in the NFL at this point. They are going to need to force some turnovers on Monday night if they want to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming into New York with some momentum after getting a much-needed win on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
Shockingly, the early line on this game has the Chargers at just three-point favorites. Why is that shocking considering the Jets have a better record by two games at this point? Well, frankly, the way the Jets have been winning games just doesn't feel sustainable. And yet, you can't help but have confidence in Robert Saleh and that Jets defense.
The offense with Zach Wilson at the helm has been pushed to the brink on a number of occasions. Wilson does appear to be making some strides out there, but again, how sustainable is this type of offense? The Jets are averaging 18 points per game this season. They are 31st in the NFL in passing and somehow are still averaging 4.9 yards per carry in the running game.
I just don't know how well Zach Wilson is going to play against a Chargers defense that has been pretty stout against the run and is also consistently forcing turnovers.
Prediction: Chargers win 23-19