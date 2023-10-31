2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Miami Dolphins (6-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
Sunday, November 5, 9:30 AM ET (Frankfurt, Germany)
If you want to catch what could very well be the game of the week in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, you'll have to get up bright and early for it.
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will meet up in Frankfurt, Germany to play in the 9:30 AM ET window as the NFL continues its international series. The international fans will get treated to truly two of the best teams in the NFL this season and two of the most star-studded rosters in the league overall.
The one question we all want to know leading up to this game: Is Taylor Swift going to be there?
The Kansas City Chiefs, Swift-less in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, scored only nine points and suffered their first loss to the Broncos in over eight years. Their offense gave up 11 hits on an apparently sick Patrick Mahomes, which has to have the Dolphins pass rush smelling blood in the water.
Wait, that's the wrong animal.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a lot of success defensively against Kansas City when he was Denver's head coach. He never won a game against them, but his defenses always played very well. Oddsmakers have the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites in this potential AFC Championship matchup.
Could we really see Kansas City already lose a third game? Could Patrick Mahomes really lose back-to-back games? I think the Dolphins can get it done overseas.
Prediction: Dolphins win 27-24