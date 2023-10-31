2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Minnesota Vikings (4-4) @ Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET
The Minnesota Vikings had a brutal start to the 2023 season after their 13-4 run last year, which ended in a disappointing home playoff loss to the New York Giants. After a disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, rumors had been swirling about how much longer Kirk Cousins was going to be the Vikings QB, if he even made it to the end of the season before getting traded.
Although those trade rumors were premature, the Vikings are now going to get a glimpse of life without Kirk Cousins. One of the most devastating injuries of the 2023 season occurred in Week 8 as Cousins tore his Achilles in the Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers.
Absolutely brutal.
The injury to Cousins could cause the Vikings to make a move before the NFL trade deadline at the QB position, especially because they have been on a nice run as of late. Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens are not exactly going to keep the ship afloat.
The Vikings have to go on the road this week and take on the Falcons without with Cousins and Justin Jefferson. You never know what could happen in the NFL, but that is going to be brutal.
Prediction: Falcons win 25-17